Helena man convicted in girlfriend's shooting death

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A jury has found a 22-year-old Helena man guilty of deliberate homicide in the shooting death of his girlfriend last year.

The jury also convicted Skyler Schneider on Friday night of tampering with evidence after killing 23-year-old Katherine Spencer. A sentencing hearing is set for June 20.

Spencer was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car in July. Court records show Schneider called 911 to report a woman bleeding badly.

Schneider denied shooting Spencer, and his attorneys argued that her ex-boyfriend could have been the shooter.

Authorities found a 9 mm handgun near the vehicle and ammunition for the gun in Schneider and Spencer's home.

