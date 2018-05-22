Helena man convicted in girlfriend's shooting death

Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.
Receding water is allowing officials to better survey flood damage that occurred to homes in the Missoula area in western Montana.
As we know flood waters have been causing some damage...
As we know flood waters have been causing some damage...
The Montana Supreme Court says Fish, Wildlife & Parks complied with ethics laws after a state-owned educational trailer was used by a private group during a political campaign.
The Montana Supreme Court says Fish, Wildlife & Parks complied with ethics laws after a state-owned educational trailer was used by a private group during a political campaign.
MISSOULA - Some evacuated homeowners will soon get a chance to find out how much damage they're facing from the last few weeks of flooding. Starting May 22, search and rescue crews are surveying flooded houses in the Orchard Homes area to check for damage. A release from Missoula County says that if you're one of the evacuated residents, you can call 406-258-4841 to ask to have your property looked at. The county says search and rescue teams are best equipped to venture out in...
MISSOULA - Some evacuated homeowners will soon get a chance to find out how much damage they're facing from the last few weeks of flooding. Starting May 22, search and rescue crews are surveying flooded houses in the Orchard Homes area to check for damage. A release from Missoula County says that if you're one of the evacuated residents, you can call 406-258-4841 to ask to have your property looked at. The county says search and rescue teams are best equipped to venture out in...
Judge John Johnston has ruled William Arocha Jr. will remain free until his sentencing September 6.
Judge John Johnston has ruled William Arocha Jr. will remain free until his sentencing September 6.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored tonight. Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures. Kornak dreamed of working with grizzly bears and finally got a position in Libby, Mont. as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.
A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
SAN ANTONIO - Airport officials are working with several agencies to corral a baboon that escaped an airplane. According to ABC News reporters on Twitter, the baboon was on American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago, destined for a local animal sanctuary.
SAN ANTONIO - Airport officials are working with several agencies to corral a baboon that escaped an airplane. According to ABC News reporters on Twitter, the baboon was on American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago, destined for a local animal sanctuary.
A Michigan boy found a way to make his mark on the occasion of his mother's marriage proposal.
A Michigan boy found a way to make his mark on the occasion of his mother's marriage proposal.
Some apps depicting plastic surgery are now targeting kids as young as eight.
Some apps depicting plastic surgery are now targeting kids as young as eight.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page