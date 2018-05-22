Man killed in boating accident in northern Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man killed in boating accident in northern Montana

Posted: Updated:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was killed in a boating accident on the Smith River in northern Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that a boat with two men aboard rounded a corner on the swollen river, struck a rock and capsized Monday afternoon. Cascade County sheriff's officials say one man made it to shore, but the other one could not make it out of the water.

Investigators have not publicly identified anyone who was involved.

No other information was released.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

