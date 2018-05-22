Bozeman hires new spokeswoman for city commission

The City of Bozeman has hired its first-ever communications coordinator to help the public keep up on the growing community's plans.

Melody Mileur will begin working in this new position starting May 29. She will be in charge of handling all media situations and updating the people of Bozeman. She will also manage all social media accounts.

Mileur was one of over 40 people applicants. She'll be moving to Bozeman from North Dakota.

City Commissioner Terry Cunningham said this hire is to help the always-growing community, which is seeing a boom in housing construction and new residents.

"We want folks plugged in because there's a lot of decisions that are going to be made," Cunningham said. "How do we grow, where do we grow? and a communications coordinator can get folks plugged into the process so their voice can be heard and they’re not surprised by decisions made by the commission. We want them involved. “

Mileur will work under the city manager.

