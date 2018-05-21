Missoula crews checking homes for flood damage

MISSOULA - Some evacuated homeowners will soon get a chance to find out how much damage they're facing from the last few weeks of flooding.

Starting May 22, search and rescue crews are surveying flooded houses in the Orchard Homes area to check for damage.

A release from Missoula County says that if you're one of the evacuated residents, you can call 406-258-4841 to ask to have your property looked at.

The county says search and rescue teams are best equipped to venture out into the high waters and dangerous conditions. The river remains high, fast and full of floating debris.

The county says "this does not in any way indicate we have reached the recovery stage of this spring’s flood event."

Houses along Harpers Bridge Road and Mallard Way are also slated to be looked at in the next few weeks.