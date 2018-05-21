Libby bear attack victim recovering

MISSOULA - A woman attacked by a grizzly bear in Northwest Montana is being closely monitored this week.

Wildlife officials say Amber Kornak worked as a grizzly bear wildlife technician with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She was at work in a remote part of the Cabinet Mountains, south of Libby, when she was mauled by a bear last Thursday.

The bear broke her skull in two places and left Kornak with cuts on her head, neck and back. Thankfully, Kornak was able to reach her bear spray. After the mauling, she hiked two miles to her work vehicle to find help.

Amber Kornak now has metal plates and drains in her head and is at risk for swelling induced seizures.

"She's just really strong. I think she will be able to come out of it," said Kornak’s friend, Taylor McCarl.

Kornak’s friends, family and community have continued to rally around her. In just two days, Kornak’s friends raised more than $15,000 on a Go Fund Me page dedicated to her recovery.

Officials continue to urge people be aware of wildlife animals and how to handle encounters with them.

"The best first thing to do for that is give the bear space, and in most cases that is all it will take to prevent an encounter. If you ever do have a bear that is advancing towards you again, don't make eye contact. Stay where you are at, talk, make some noise and even that step two will encourage bears to leave,” said Vivica Crowser, information manager for Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Crowser cautions that most bear sightings occur in late spring and early summer, so it is important to always carry bear spray while recreating.