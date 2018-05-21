Baboon on the loose at San Antonio Airport

SAN ANTONIO - Airport officials are working with several agencies to corral a baboon that escaped an airplane.

According to ABC News reporters, the baboon was on American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago, destined for a local animal sanctuary.

Airport officials said the monkey "inadvertently became free of his cage."

The San Antonio Zoo and San Antonio Aviation Department are working to safely recapture the baboon and take him to his new home.

BREAKING: A baboon escaped an American Airlines flight and is currently on the loose at the San Antonio airport. Police say they have it cornered near the baggage area. pic.twitter.com/cyZpieMAae — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) May 21, 2018