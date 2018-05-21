Baboon on the loose at San Antonio Airport - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Baboon on the loose at San Antonio Airport

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

SAN ANTONIO - Airport officials are working with several agencies to corral a baboon that escaped an airplane.

According to ABC News reporters, the baboon was on American Airlines flight 1014 from Chicago, destined for a local animal sanctuary. 

Airport officials said the monkey "inadvertently became free of his cage."

The San Antonio Zoo and San Antonio Aviation Department are working to safely recapture the baboon and take him to his new home.

