Accident kills 1 north of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Montana Highway Patrol says one person has died in a two-vehicle accident.

The patrol says the accident occurred late Sunday morning on Interstate 15, north of Great Falls.

Two vehicles were traveling southbound on I-15 when one rear-ended the other, causing the first vehicle to go off the road and roll.

The driver in the rollover was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected and killed. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The other driver wasn't injured.

The patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

