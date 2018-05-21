Flood evacuees can return home

Missoula County officials say flooding evacuees can temporarily return home as of Monday. Residents are allowed to return to their properties without checking in and out at road blocks, but are cautioned to not reinhabit their homes until the flooding emergency is over. River levels are expected to lower within the next 24-48 hours, but will rise again in several days. Officials say this temporary lift is not intended for homeowners to begin recovery efforts.

Missoula City-County Public health and Care Van will provide a free immunization clinic for residents and volunteers affected by the flooding on Wednesday, May 23. The mobile clinic will provide tetanus (Td/Tdap) vaccinations from 1 to 4 p.m. The Health Department also offers vaccinations at its walk-in clinic, and recommends that individuals exposed to flood waters ensure that their tetanus shots are up to date.

The Army Corps. of Engineers will continue to to make repairs to the Turah area levee, which has been experiencing erosion. Heavy equipment will be working in the area and repairs are expected to take at least a week. The Clark Fork River from the Reserve Street Bridge in Missoula to Kona Bridge remains closed due to dangers caused by downed power lines. The river is currently predicted to crest at 12.05 feet around midnight on Saturday, May 26.

Approximately 65 homes in Missoula County are still under evacuation orders.