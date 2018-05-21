Some apps allow kids to "play" plastic surgeon

How young is too young to be exposed to plastic surgery? That’s a question getting a lot of attention these days.

Some apps depicting plastic surgery are now targeting kids as young as eight.

A quick search in the app store shows several programs that allow you to make a thinner face or even change your nose, lips and eyes-- all from the palm of your hand.

Some of these apps had cartoonish characters targeting children. That caused concern and lead to Apple removing them from the app store.

Even without the apps, things like Instagram and Snapchat allow you to change the look of your face. Experts say some people are using the tools so much that they’re loosing touch of what they really look like.

We take a look at a condition some are calling “selfie-itis” in a special report Tuesday night on ABC FOX Montana.