Clarkson calls for change at Billboard Awards

Kelly Clarkson tearfully called for a moment of change, instead of a moment of silence for the victims of a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, at the opening of the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.



The awards show host, who is from Texas, said as she held back tears that moments of silence are not working, but "why don't we change what's happening"



Ariana Grande then started the Billboard Music Awards with a performance of her new single "No Tears Left To Cry," in all black with a platinum blonde ponytail.

