Stroke awareness month: How one victim overcame the odds

Judge John Johnston has ruled William Arocha Jr. will remain free until his sentencing September 6.
Missoula County officials say flooding evacuees can temporarily return home as of Monday. Residents are allowed to return to their properties without checking in and out at road blocks, but are cautioned to not reinhabit their homes until the flooding emergency is over.
As we know flood waters have been causing some damage...
Officials say the rapidly melting snowpack in the mountains of western Montana has increased the risk of mudslides in areas scorched by last year's wildfires.
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office has arrested and booked a man suspected of first degree murder Saturday. Jacob Ozuna fled the state of Washington. According to Q13 Fox, a Washington news station, The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima said Ozuna is "a six-time convicted felon and a dangerous gang member." according to Q13, Ozuna, a.k.a "Kapone," has a $1 million dollar warrant for first degree murder along with two counts of assaul...
The family of Margot Kidder says they were shaken by the "Superman" actress' death on Mother's Day.
A GoFundMe has been created for the woman attacked by a bear in the Cabinet Mountains May 17.
Around 11:30 am on Sunday, scanner traffic indicated a rollover crash had occurred in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 near Emerson Junction.
KHQ.COM - A Michigan man thought he had the perfect proposal planned out but he didn't factor in shenanigans from his 3-year-old son, Owen. Kevin Przytula popped the question to his girlfriend Alyssa in Bay City, Michigan and even had a friend on hand to caputre the moment on video. While the couple was enthralled in the moment that seemed to be perfect from their little world, what they didn't see was that Owen decided he had to use the bathroom.
Stroke is a leading cause of death and long term disability worldwide and can happen to anyone at any time at any age, something that Kathryn Dunning knows too well.Dunning said, “I felt really good about everything, then went to bed and didn’t wake up. I woke up 2 days later and went to the ER because I had a serious stroke.”
