Stroke awareness month: How one victim overcame the odds

Did you know that the month of May is stroke awareness month? Stroke is a leading cause of death and long term disability worldwide and can happen to anyone at any time at any age, something that Kathryn Dunning knows too well.

Dunning said, “I felt really good about everything, then went to bed and didn’t wake up. I woke up 2 days later and went to the ER because I had a serious stroke.”

Eight years ago, Kathryn suffered two strokes due to a medical condition called patent foramen ovale, otherwise known as a PFO.

Dunning continued, “Which is a hole in your heart that’s supposed to close, everyone has it in the womb and then shortly after birth it’s supposed to close and on a few of us, it does not. “

Twenty-five percent of the population has a PFO, Kathryn says it’s extremely important to always be aware of your body and your health.

“I did had subtle signs like I said, but again when you’re young and you’re healthy, it’s really hard because a lot of it I truly recognized it as, 'Oh I must be tired, oh I must be overworked.'"

Now, 8 years later Kathryn is married and expecting her first child.

“I’m here to say 8 years later I don’t think of having another stroke, I don’t worry about having another stroke, my health is back 100 percent, I’m doing all the things I was doing before the stroke and I have a wonderful husband and I’m about to have a baby.“