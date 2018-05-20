Emergency crews attend to damaged levee in the Turah area - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Emergency crews attend to damaged levee in the Turah area

MISSOULA -

As we know flood waters have been causing some damage, Saturday emergency officials were alerted to a levee issue in the Turah area.

They were told by a 9-11 call the Turah levee was eroding away.

"We sent officers out, as well as, incident management team and the Army Core of Engineers. Once they were able to get out they were able to determine that it did need a repair. There was some erosion happening,” said Mel Holtz, Frenchtown Rural Fire District.

Holtz added they did work this morning in getting some heavy machinery into that area to help prevent an even more dangerous situation for residents.

"There are a lot of utilizes in that area Bonville transmission line...as well as, some pipelines that run through that area. Blackfoot did have a cable, fiber optic cable that was exposed. Due to that erosion. They are working on making temporary cable run to get out of that affected area, so that work could begin," said Holtz. 

Meanwhile, Holtz assured ABC FOX Montana, that Missoula County Sheriff's Office will be looking over those evacuated areas to see if some areas can be lifted.

In fact, currently, 65 evacuation orders still stand.

"A lot of that evacuated areas still have water, standing water and even running water in that area. So if it is safe to do so, they will work on lifting those orders,” said Holtz.

Decisions may be made this week, depending on how safe it is.

Emergency officials are predicting water levels to rise again, starting Wednesday and lasting till Sunday. 

