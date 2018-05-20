Emergency crews attend to damaged levee in the Turah area

Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office has arrested and booked a man suspected of first degree murder Saturday. Jacob Ozuna fled the state of Washington. According to Q13 Fox, a Washington news station, The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima said Ozuna is "a six-time convicted felon and a dangerous gang member." according to Q13, Ozuna, a.k.a "Kapone," has a $1 million dollar warrant for first degree murder along with two counts of assaul...
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the 80th year, the Lilac Festival is hosting the largest Torchlight Military Parade in the nation. The streets of downtown Spokane will be filled with bands, floats military and equestrian groups, drill teams and dancers, cars and more.
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
The Special K Ranch is being accused of negligence after a Georgia man alleges his developmentally disabled son was raped while at Special K Ranch.
According to incident Public Information Officer Mel Holtz, the water levels have dropped in the Missoula area after the expected spike in water levels didn't occur.
