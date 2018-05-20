Temporary relief for Missoula flooding victims

According to incident Public Information Officer Mel Holtz, the water levels have dropped in the Missoula area after the expected spike in water levels didn't occur. The Clark Fork River has dropped into the minor flooding stage at only 10.88 ft, but the National Weather Service predicts this relief will be short-lived as the forecast calls for the river to reach moderate stage again by Tuesday. It is expected to peak again on Friday at 12.19 ft.

Holtz did explain that the Turah levee showed signs of corrosion so engineers inspected it and determined it will warrant a repair. Heavy machinery will be brought in to quickly repair and stop the corrosion. The repairs are expected to last at least a week.