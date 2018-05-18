Staff tour the new Jeannette Rankin Elementary School - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Staff tour the new Jeannette Rankin Elementary School

MISSOULA -

MISSOULA - The staff of Cold Springs elementary school got a firsthand look at the construction progress at the new Jeannette Rankin Elementary School.

Once Jeannette Rankin is finished, Cold Springs will closed. School officials say the Cold Springs building is too small and outdated to accommodate its 500 students.

The school was named Jeannette Rankin after the Cold Springs students petitioned for it, noting that Missoula currently has no schools named after women.

Cold Springs Elementary is on Briggs Street, near the Walmart on Brooks.

The new school building is located on Big Fork Road across from Maloney Ranch Park.

Hatton Littman, spokesperson for Missoula County Public Schools, said that the new school is being built in this location because demographics show younger families living here.

School staff are very excited about the upgrades.

"So what is really nice about this new building is it includes lots of natural light, of course Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility everywhere, and security features around the entire building," said Littman.

Littman said that this neighborhood has about 1500 new home sites, so they may even think about building another school in the future.

Here's a video made by Missoula elementary students in support of naming the school after Jeannette Rankin, who was elected by Montanans to become the first woman in U.S. Congress.

