Several Maggotfest rugby teams volunteer with flood sandbagging

MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.

The players arrived this week for the annual international rugby tournament, Maggotfest, happening this weekend.

At least 10 teams showed up to help the Missoula community, including players from the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"It's fantastic, but that is the rugby community anywhere in the world you go," says Ronald Brymer. "They're always there to help out each other and we're just one big family."

Players say they wanted to come help out as a way to say thanks to Maggotfest and the Missoula community.

"It's about everything that makes rugby great and a huge portion of that is this," Brymer says. "Everybody getting together and helping each other out and doing what they can for a community that has supported this festival for so long."

Jessica Bateman, a Canadian player, agreed.

"We take so much when we come here," she says. "We have the best time so we have to give back to the community."

Community volunteers are welcome to come help sandbag on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 AM. Extra sandbags will be stockpiled since flooding season is expected to continue for weeks.

Maggotfest runs Saturday and Sunday on fields at Fort Missoula Regional Park. One of the event's biggest draws is the annual all-you-can-drink beer mug, which costs $20 this year.