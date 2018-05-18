Snowmelt boosts mudslide risk near Lolo, Rice Ridge burned areas

Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
KALISPELL - A Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant was seriously injured in a bear attack reported in the Cabinet Mountains on May 17. An update from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the woman is a field assistant on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grizzly bear study. On the morning of May 17, she was attacked in a "surprise defense encounter" involving a bear in the Poorman Creek area. Officials do not know for sure what kind of bear was involved. The wo...
Here's your Top 10 contenders for Student Athlete of the Year, as of May 18. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash scholarship, awarded by ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm Montana! Voting closes at midnight on May 21, and we'll announce a winner on May 22! Keep those votes coming in by clicking here. You can vote ONCE EVERY HOUR! 1. Keri Peterson (Missoula) 2. Katie Hoppe (Belgrade) 3. Kaelyn Smith (Polson) 4. Brooke Mycke (Conrad) 5. Macy Mangold (Fergus) 6. Rachel Ryan (Gr...
A key contributor on last season's Class A title team, Belgrade's Katie Hoppe is a leader on and off the field.
MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed.
