FWP says bear attack victim was field assistant

KALISPELL - A Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant was seriously injured in a bear attack reported in the Cabinet Mountains on May 17.

An update from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the woman is a field assistant on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grizzly bear study. On the morning of May 17, she was attacked in a "surprise defense encounter" involving a bear in the Poorman Creek area. She reported the incident at 11 a.m.

Officials do not know for sure what kind of bear was involved.

The woman was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment. FWP didn't have an update on her condition.

The FWP Region 1 Wildlife Human Attack Response Team is investigating the incident. 

FWP reminds hikers and bikers that black bears and grizzlies are active in the spring time, and offers these safety tips:

General tips to stay safe in bear country:

  • Carry and know how to use bear pepper spray for emergencies. >Travel in groups of three or more people whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.
  • Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.
  • Make your presence known by talking, singing, carrying a bell, or other means, especially when near streams or in thick forest where visibility is low. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.
  • Use caution in areas like berry patches where bears occur.
  • Don't approach a bear; respect their space and move off.

