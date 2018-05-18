FWP says bear attack victim was field assistant

KALISPELL - A Fish and Wildlife Service field assistant was seriously injured in a bear attack reported in the Cabinet Mountains on May 17.

An update from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the woman is a field assistant on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grizzly bear study. On the morning of May 17, she was attacked in a "surprise defense encounter" involving a bear in the Poorman Creek area. She reported the incident at 11 a.m.

Officials do not know for sure what kind of bear was involved.

The woman was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment. FWP didn't have an update on her condition.

The FWP Region 1 Wildlife Human Attack Response Team is investigating the incident.

FWP reminds hikers and bikers that black bears and grizzlies are active in the spring time, and offers these safety tips:

General tips to stay safe in bear country: