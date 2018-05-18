Expect large crowds at the Bozeman Airport this summer

As summer rolls in, Montana’s busiest airport is expecting to break more records as people travel through the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Available seats for the May-October period are expected to increase approximately 13.3% over the previous record which was set just last year.

Airport officials expect an 80,000 person increase, bringing the total amount of passengers for the summer to 800,000.

Airport Director Brian Sprenger says it’s important to make get to the airport at least 90 minutes before your flight is scheduled to board.

Sprenger said, “If you’re flying out, show up early. With the numbers of people that we are seeing, especially on the morning flights, we are going to put through nearly 1,000 people before 7:30 in the morning, and obviously showing up early makes a big difference.

Effective June 1, the airport will be opening up the parking lot for one hour of free parking in hopes of easing congestion for passenger pickup.