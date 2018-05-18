Up to 10 fatalities in Texas high school shooting; 1 suspect in custody, another suspect detained

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a high school in Santa, Fe, Texas (all times local):



10:50 a.m.



The local sheriff says as many as 10 people may have been killed during a shooting at a high school near Houston, most of them students.



Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez Harris County said there "could be 8 to 10 fatalities" from the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.



Gonzalez says the majority of the dead are students.



The sheriff says one person is in custody and a second person has been detained.



Gonzalez says a police officer is among the injured but the extent of the officer's injuries is unknown.

Heartbreaking moment as Santa Fe High School student is asked if she thought a shooting 'would not happen' at her school:



"It's been happening everywhere. I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too." https://t.co/kymFDSH6D5 pic.twitter.com/0akC5liZn4 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018