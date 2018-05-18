Student Athlete of the Year top 10 contenders May 16

MISSOULA - As residents prepare for another soggy weekend, hundreds of rugby players from all over the world volunteered on Friday at the Fort Missoula sandbagging station.
Jeanette Rankin Elementary School is being built because Cold Springs Elementary School is not built to accommodate its 500 students and is not suitable for modern learning.
An attorney says the "bona fide neo-Nazi" he represents may have written cruel and crude commentary about a Montana woman who's now suing him, but the First Amendment doesn't require kindness.
Here's your Top 10 contenders for Student Athlete of the Year, as of May 18. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash scholarship, awarded by ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm Montana! Voting closes at midnight on May 21, and we'll announce a winner on May 22! Keep those votes coming in by clicking here. You can vote ONCE EVERY HOUR! 1. Keri Peterson (Missoula) 2. Katie Hoppe (Belgrade) 3. Kaelyn Smith (Polson) 4. Brooke Mycke (Conrad) 5. Macy Mangold (Fergus) 6. Rachel Ryan (Gr...
The family of Margot Kidder says they were shaken by the "Superman" actress' death on Mother's Day.
Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM.
MISSOULA – As dozens of homes remain evacuated because of the flooding Clark Fork, a local bison ranch is also struggling to protect its herd.
Missoula Police are staging at several bridges in town after receiving numerous reports from people saying a man jumped off the Orange Street bridge in to the Clark Fork River.
MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed.
Here's your Top 10 contenders for Student Athlete of the Year, as of May 18. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash scholarship, awarded by ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm Montana! Voting closes at midnight on May 21, and we'll announce a winner on May 22! Keep those votes coming in by clicking here. You can vote ONCE EVERY HOUR! 1. Keri Peterson (Missoula) 2. Katie Hoppe (Belgrade) 3. Kaelyn Smith (Polson) 4. Brooke Mycke (Conrad) 5. Macy Mangold (Fergus) 6. Rachel Ryan (Gr...
With the Clark Fork running high and fast, many people are wondering how a beloved local surfing and kayaking feature is holding up.
The family of Margot Kidder says they were shaken by the "Superman" actress' death on Mother's Day.
