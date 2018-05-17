Can Brennan's Wave withstand historic Clark Fork flooding?

MISSOULA - With the Clark Fork running high and fast, many people are wondering how a beloved local surfing and kayaking feature is holding up.

The Clark Fork River is experiencing some of the highest levels its seen in 100 years.

Watershed experts with the Clark Fork Coalition say that they are not too worried about Brennan’s Wave.

In fact, the wave is designed to handle extreme flooding.

Rivers are measured not only in height but also in cubic feet per second, which is the amount of water moving through one area at a time.

The Clark Fork is currently running above 40,000 cubic feet per second, almost four times the average.

From the shoreline, it looks as though the rushing water seems to have flattened out Brennan's Wave.

John DeArment with the Clark Fork Coalition said he's confident that when the water gets back down to normal, Missoula's wave will still be there.

"It should be okay. And even if it is [damaged], hopefully whatever damage might occur would be relatively minor from flows we are seeing now,” he said.

In the 2011 flood season, waters dislodged some rocks on the wave. But DeArment said they were easily put back in place.

"What it could do is change the way the river interacts with the waves and produce different features. And then our kayakers and surfers would see how they would adapt. Hopefully, it would be something they would enjoy still,” said DeArment.

For the most part, if something was to happen to Brennan's wave they say it would be an easy fix.

Brennan's Wave is a man-made whitewater feature that was installed in the memory of Brennan Guth, a world-class Missoula kayaker who died while paddling in Chile in 2001.