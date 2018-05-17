Brennan's wave designed to hold-up in major floods

With the Clark Fork running high and fast, many people are wondering how Missoula's favorite kayaking destination is holding up.

Those with the Clark Fork Coalition say that they are not too worried about Brennan’s Wave.

In fact, the wave is designed to handle extreme flooding.

The Clark Fork River is experiencing a 100-year flood.

Rivers are measured not only in height but also in cubic feet per second, that's the amount of water moving through one area at one time.

The Clark Fork is currently running above 40,000 cubic feet per second, almost four times the average.

The rushing water seems to have flattened out Brennan's Wave, but John DeArment with the Clark Fork Coalition said he's confident that when the water gets back down to normal levels Missoula's wave will still be there.

"It should be okay. And even if it is hopefully whatever damage might occur would be relatively minor from flows we are seeing now,” said DeArment.

In 2011 flooding, some rocks were dislodged, DeArment said they were easily put back in place.

"Could do is change the way the river interacts with the waves and produce different features. And then our kayakers and surfers would see how they would adapt. Hopefully, it would be something they would enjoy still,” said DeArment.

For the most part, if something was to happen to Brennan's wave they say it would be an easy fix.