Forecast improves for Missoula floods this weekend

MISSOULA - County officials say residents preparing for the river to crest this weekend may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

The National Weather Service's latest prediction says water levels won't rise as high as they did on May 12-13, when they hit 14 feet.

They are hoping homes won't be hit as hard.

Marty Whitmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says they're expecting some precipitation, but not a lot of rain.

"The projections have come down for the crest this weekend," Whitmore says. "Below 13 feet here on the Clark Fork above Missoula gauge. Chances are it's going to come down a little more than that."

Whitmore also says that air temperatures are decreasing.

"The nice thing is that it is cool air as well. That will temper the snowmelt a little bit."

Whitmore says temperatures will go up after this weekend but it will be normal for this time of year - nothing too high.

This gives hope to residents and Missoula County officials.

Evacuation orders may be lifted depending on how this weekend goes.