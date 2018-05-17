Forecast improves for Missoula floods this weekend - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Forecast improves for Missoula floods this weekend

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA - County officials say residents preparing for the river to crest this weekend may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

The National Weather Service's latest prediction says water levels won't rise as high as they did on May 12-13, when they hit 14 feet.

They are hoping homes won't be hit as hard.

Marty Whitmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says they're expecting some precipitation, but not a lot of rain.

"The projections have come down for the crest this weekend," Whitmore says. "Below 13 feet here on the Clark Fork above Missoula gauge. Chances are it's going to come down a little more than that."

Whitmore also says that air temperatures are decreasing.

"The nice thing is that it is cool air as well. That will temper the snowmelt a little bit."

Whitmore says temperatures will go up after this weekend but it will be normal for this time of year - nothing too high.

This gives hope to residents and Missoula County officials.

Evacuation orders may be lifted depending on how this weekend goes.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Brennan's wave designed to hold-up in major floods

    Brennan's wave designed to hold-up in major floods

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-05-18 02:06:47 GMT

    With the Clark Fork running high and fast...

    With the Clark Fork running high and fast...

  • Forecast improves for Missoula floods this weekend

    Forecast improves for Missoula floods this weekend

    Thursday, May 17 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-05-17 23:09:15 GMT

    MISSOULA - County officials say residents preparing for the river to crest this weekend may be able to breathe a sigh of relief. The National Weather Service's latest prediction says water levels won't rise as high as they did on May 12-13, when they hit 14 feet.

    MISSOULA - County officials say residents preparing for the river to crest this weekend may be able to breathe a sigh of relief. The National Weather Service's latest prediction says water levels won't rise as high as they did on May 12-13, when they hit 14 feet.

  • Woman treated for bear attack near Libby

    Woman treated for bear attack near Libby

    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:07:57 GMT

    KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM. 

    KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vote for Student Athlete 2017-2018

    Vote for Student Athlete 2017-2018

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:51:27 GMT

    Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!

    Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!

  • Manhattan teen home after 6 months of spinal cord rehab

    Manhattan teen home after 6 months of spinal cord rehab

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:59:51 GMT
    G Strong Facebook pageG Strong Facebook page
    G Strong Facebook pageG Strong Facebook page

    MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed. 

    MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed. 

  • Man rescued from Clark Fork after jumping from bridge

    Man rescued from Clark Fork after jumping from bridge

    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:21:02 GMT

    Missoula Police are staging at several bridges in town after receiving numerous reports from people saying a man jumped off the Orange Street bridge in to the Clark Fork River.  

    Missoula Police are staging at several bridges in town after receiving numerous reports from people saying a man jumped off the Orange Street bridge in to the Clark Fork River.  

  • Woman treated for bear attack near Libby

    Woman treated for bear attack near Libby

    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:07:57 GMT

    KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM. 

    KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM. 

  • Missoula Flooding Resources

    Missoula Flooding Resources

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:46:05 GMT

    Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group. Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Missoula County 911 Facebook Missoula County Facebook Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance Donate sand ...

    Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group. Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Missoula County 911 Facebook Missoula County Facebook Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance Donate sand ...

  • Fire sparks as crews try to secure flooded Missoula mobile home

    Fire sparks as crews try to secure flooded Missoula mobile home

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-16 01:59:56 GMT

    A Weather Authority Alert is still in effect as of Tuesday, despite a lull in water levels on Missoula's Clark Fork River. Safety crews took this opportunity to assess damage and gain control of one of several mobile homes swept off their foundations on Schmidt Lane. And as crews were cutting through the exterior of a mobile home to secure a chain around it, a fire started.

    A Weather Authority Alert is still in effect as of Tuesday, despite a lull in water levels on Missoula's Clark Fork River. Safety crews took this opportunity to assess damage and gain control of one of several mobile homes swept off their foundations on Schmidt Lane. And as crews were cutting through the exterior of a mobile home to secure a chain around it, a fire started.

  • UM student doc explores ways to alleviate overcrowding in Montana jails

    UM student doc explores ways to alleviate overcrowding in Montana jails

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:42:24 GMT

    For the past four months, nine University of Montana School of Journalism students have been taking a closer look at overcrowding in Montana's 36 jails. The culmination of their work, 'Montana jails: Slammed for Solutions,' will broadcast for a statewide audience on Thursday night.

    For the past four months, nine University of Montana School of Journalism students have been taking a closer look at overcrowding in Montana's 36 jails. The culmination of their work, 'Montana jails: Slammed for Solutions,' will broadcast for a statewide audience on Thursday night.

  • Man arrested on suspicion of killing Anaconda cancer patient

    Man arrested on suspicion of killing Anaconda cancer patient

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-05-16 15:36:33 GMT

    Butte police took a murder suspect into custody early Wednesday morning. 

    Butte police took a murder suspect into custody early Wednesday morning. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.