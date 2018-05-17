Woman treated for bear attack near Libby

KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack.

A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM. The woman was reportedly attacked in a remote part of the Cabinet Mountains south of Libby. An ambulance took her to U.S. Highway 2, where she was met by an ALERT Air Ambulance and taken to a hospital.

It's unknown what kind of bear was involved.

From the FWP release:

Kalispell, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff are investigating a reported bear attack in a remote section of the Cabinet Mountains south of Libby.

On May 17, at approximately 11:30 a.m., FWP personnel responded to the report of a bear attack on an adult woman. The victim reported the incident and was transported via ambulance to an area along U.S. Highway 2 before ALERT Air Ambulance transported her to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

The FWP Region 1 Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was dispatched to the area immediately upon notification. The team is investigating the scene.

The type of bear involved in the conflict is unknown at this time, as are the circumstances of the encounter.

Further details will be released when they become available.