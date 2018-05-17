Law enforcement honor fallen Deputy Mason Moore, 1 year after his death

TOWNSEND - Just one year ago, Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore lost his life in the line of duty, on a high-speed chase in southwestern Montana.

The loss of Deputy Moore weighs on the hearts of his department and community.

Remembering Moore isn't confined to a single day or anniversary for the Broadwater County Sheriff's Department. Remembering Moore is daily, hourly - on the walls of their building, the tree planted for Moore outside, or the roadside memorial they pass on nightly patrols.

"Mason - even though he's not here, he's always here," says Sheriff Wynn Meehan.

Deputy Moore was the first peace officer killed in the line of duty in Broadwater County's 121-year history.

"I mean, we all miss him every day," Meehan says. "He was an outstanding guy."

Last week, Moore was remembered at the Montana Law Enforcement Memorial and a procession of emergency responders passed the same spot.

This week, Sheriff Meehan and his department, along with Moore's wife, Jodi, and his three children, saw Mason Moore's name permanently enscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

On Tuesday, May 15, the anniversary of Moore's death, we rode along on patrol with Deputy Tony Cordova to see what a typical night in the department can look like.

After a sweet of the area and running some plates, we passed Moore's memorial on Highway 287, mile marker 1109.

Cordova flashed his lights while driving away, so Moore wouldn't be left in the dark. It's become a department tradition.

Moore was shot and killed at age 42 while pursuing Lloyd and Marshall Barrus. Marshall Barrus was killed by police, and his father, Lloyd, faces several felony charges including accountability to deliberate homicide. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.