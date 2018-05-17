Missoula County declaring flood disaster

MISSOULA - County Commissioners are declaring an emergency Wednesday as the Clark Fork is anticipated to rise higher in the next few days.

The Clark Fork is expected to crest at 13.17 feet.

From the county's May 17 update:

The Clark Fork River above Missoula has started to rise again, and current forecasts predict it will reach major flood stage the evening of Friday, May 18. Based on current predictions and forecasts, the river is expected to crest at 13.17 feet the morning of Saturday, May 19. The Bitteroot River near Missoula also is currently expected to rise and reach minor flood stage around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 17, with a crest of 12.33 feet predicted around midnight Saturday, May 19. The Blackfoot River near Bonner is predicted to reach minor flood stage around noon Thursday, May 17, and is expected to crest at 10.71 feet around midnight Saturday, May 19.

With major flood levels predicted on the Clark Fork again, residents are strongly encouraged to not become complacent and to continue planning and preparing for evacuation orders. It is strongly recommended that all Missoula County residents sign up for the Missoula County Smart911 alerts (smart911.com), which is how emergency warnings and notices are communicated to those affected.

Check out the live video from the county's Wednesday media briefing here: