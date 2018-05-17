Man rescued from Clark Fork after jumping from bridge

UPDATE: Police say they successfully rescued a man from the Clark Fork River Thursday.

Sgt. Travis Welsh said 911 callers reported seeing the man climbing over the railing on Orange Street Bridge and jumping into the river around 11:45 a.m.. A short distance downstream, the man reached the bank. Emergency officials helped him climb out of the water near Taco John's.

"We don't know his exact condition, but we can imagine he is wet and cold," Welsh says.

The man has been taken to Providence St. Patrick to be evaluated.

Welsh said the man's motivation for jumping off the bridge is unknown.

The Clark Fork is at flood stage and is running very quickly.

Sergeant Travis Welsh said they have fire crews heading to the area.