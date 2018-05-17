Classic film The Horse Whisperer celebrates 20th anniversary in Bozeman

This weekend, the City of Bozeman will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the critically acclaimed film The Horse Whisperer.

Producer Patrick Markey, a Livingston resident, will introduce the film for its 20th anniversary screening at the Emerson Theater.

Director and star Robert Redford, an Oscar winning actor and director, shot the film in southwestern Montana.

Kristin Scott Thomas stars in the film as a mother of a traumatized daughter seeking help from a horse trainer.

The film also starred Sam Neil and Scarlett Johansson and was nominated for an Oscar for best original song.

The Emerson Theater screening is on Sunday, May 20. It kicks off at 5 PM, with doors opening at 4 PM. Tickets are $15, or $10 for students and seniors.

A short documentary about the making of the film will precede the screening.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Windhorse Equine Learning, which helps youth learn and grow through their connection with a horse.

Besides The Horse Whisperer, Markey also produced another Montana-based film, A River Runs Through It, which starred Brad Pitt and won an Oscar for best cinematography.

Click here to find more information about the Emerson's Horse Whisperer screening.