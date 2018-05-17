Crews removing major debris from flooded area near Schmidt Road in Missoula

MISSOULA - Emergency crews say a small fire started while they were trying to secure one of the mobile homes that was washed off its foundations near Schmidt Road.

Workers were attaching chains to trailers to hold them down before the waters rise higher again.

Missoula County Sheriff Captain Anthony Rio said they had to cut through a trailer's floor to secure the chain, and the tool cutting the floor let off sparks, igniting insulation inside.

“I'm not sure if they had a torch or a cutting wheel. They were cutting through the floor," Rio said.

Captain Rio said the fire was quickly contained and nobody was injured.

He said they also can't safely tow the trailer out of the area, because the tongue is submerged and can't be attached to a tow truck.

Emergency crews say they've made a ton of progress in preparing for this weekend's high waters, and that they spent 16 hours removing debris and reinforcing mobile homes before the river is expected to rise.

Emergency responders removed three cars, a boat, a trailer and smaller debris carried into the water.

Deputies will continue to block roadways and watch over evacuated areas as the Clark Fork flooding continues.