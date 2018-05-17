Crews removing major debris from flooded area near Schmidt Road in Missoula

Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed.
Missoula Police are staging at several bridges in town after receiving numerous reports from people saying a man jumped off the Orange Street bridge in to the Clark Fork River.
KALISPELL - An adult woman was airlifted to Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a reported bear attack. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says personnel responded to the report around 11:30 AM.
Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group. Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Missoula County 911 Facebook Missoula County Facebook Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance Donate sand ...
A Weather Authority Alert is still in effect as of Tuesday, despite a lull in water levels on Missoula's Clark Fork River. Safety crews took this opportunity to assess damage and gain control of one of several mobile homes swept off their foundations on Schmidt Lane. And as crews were cutting through the exterior of a mobile home to secure a chain around it, a fire started.
For the past four months, nine University of Montana School of Journalism students have been taking a closer look at overcrowding in Montana's 36 jails. The culmination of their work, 'Montana jails: Slammed for Solutions,' will broadcast for a statewide audience on Thursday night.
Butte police took a murder suspect into custody early Wednesday morning.
