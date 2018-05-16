Missoula county officials discuss recovery efforts - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula county officials discuss recovery efforts

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Emergency officials are also preparing for several more days of intense flooding.

They are also looking ahead to next week and planning some recovery efforts.

Right now, officials in Missoula County are urging people in the flooded areas to prepare, that might mean adjusting sandbags, adding more protection to their homes, and really just being aware that more high waters are headed their way.

As we've told you this weekend flood waters will go up again into major flood stage, more than 13 feet.

Emergency crews took advantage of the lower flood levels in recent days to do some clean-up work and also to start assessing what is ahead when the flooding eventually comes to an end.

Crews were able to remove large debris, trailers, boats and even cars this week, but they know the clean-up they were able to do is only the beginning.

“I think after this weekend we are going to hopefully go into this recovery and clean up phase. Really looked into what the sheriff's office role in that and how we can help within the community to facilitate anyway we can,” said Capt. Anthony Rio, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Rio added that Missoula County officials have been in contact with the State Disaster Emergency Services to start to develop a recovery plan.

He said these future clean-up efforts may also require help from community volunteers.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Vote for Student Athlete 2017-2018

    Vote for Student Athlete 2017-2018

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:51:27 GMT

    Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!

    Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!

  • Man arrested on suspicion of killing Anaconda cancer patient

    Man arrested on suspicion of killing Anaconda cancer patient

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-05-16 15:36:33 GMT

    Butte police took a murder suspect into custody early Wednesday morning. 

    Butte police took a murder suspect into custody early Wednesday morning. 

  • Gallatin County seeks to charge 13-year-old in shooting

    Gallatin County seeks to charge 13-year-old in shooting

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:24:14 GMT

    The Gallatin County attorney's office has filed a motion seeking to charge a 13-year-old boy with felony negligent homicide in the August 2016 shooting death of a 9-year-old boy at a residence in Belgrade.

    The Gallatin County attorney's office has filed a motion seeking to charge a 13-year-old boy with felony negligent homicide in the August 2016 shooting death of a 9-year-old boy at a residence in Belgrade.

  • Manhattan teen home after 6 months of spinal cord rehab

    Manhattan teen home after 6 months of spinal cord rehab

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-05-16 16:59:51 GMT
    G Strong Facebook pageG Strong Facebook page
    G Strong Facebook pageG Strong Facebook page

    MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed. 

    MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed. 

  • 2 young girls killed in rollover crash in southern Montana

    2 young girls killed in rollover crash in southern Montana

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-05-15 19:02:07 GMT
    Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
    Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

    Two girls, ages 6 and 12, were killed and seven people were injured in a crash near Busby in southern Montana.

    Two girls, ages 6 and 12, were killed and seven people were injured in a crash near Busby in southern Montana.

  • Missoula named one of America's drunkest cities

    Missoula named one of America's drunkest cities

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-05-16 14:17:03 GMT
    New buzz about Missoula: it's been named one of America's drunkest cities. According to 24/7 Wall Street, Zootown comes in at 7. Green Bay, Wisconsin is in first place. Dothan, Alabama is the driest.  24/7 Wall Street reviewed the adult excessive drinking rate in 381 U.S. metro areas to identify the 20 drunkest and driest cities. The cities with the highest excessive drinking rates are concentrated in the Midwest, while those with the lowest rates are mostly in southern s...
    New buzz about Missoula: it's been named one of America's drunkest cities. According to 24/7 Wall Street, Zootown comes in at 7. Green Bay, Wisconsin is in first place. Dothan, Alabama is the driest.  24/7 Wall Street reviewed the adult excessive drinking rate in 381 U.S. metro areas to identify the 20 drunkest and driest cities. The cities with the highest excessive drinking rates are concentrated in the Midwest, while those with the lowest rates are mostly in southern s...

  • Out of towners help with sand bagging efforts in Missoula

    Out of towners help with sand bagging efforts in Missoula

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-16 03:30:14 GMT

    Thousands of volunteers are stepping up to help those forced to evacuate from Clark Fork flooding. 

    Thousands of volunteers are stepping up to help those forced to evacuate from Clark Fork flooding. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.