Missoula county officials discuss recovery efforts

Emergency officials are also preparing for several more days of intense flooding.

They are also looking ahead to next week and planning some recovery efforts.

Right now, officials in Missoula County are urging people in the flooded areas to prepare, that might mean adjusting sandbags, adding more protection to their homes, and really just being aware that more high waters are headed their way.

As we've told you this weekend flood waters will go up again into major flood stage, more than 13 feet.

Emergency crews took advantage of the lower flood levels in recent days to do some clean-up work and also to start assessing what is ahead when the flooding eventually comes to an end.

Crews were able to remove large debris, trailers, boats and even cars this week, but they know the clean-up they were able to do is only the beginning.

“I think after this weekend we are going to hopefully go into this recovery and clean up phase. Really looked into what the sheriff's office role in that and how we can help within the community to facilitate anyway we can,” said Capt. Anthony Rio, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Rio added that Missoula County officials have been in contact with the State Disaster Emergency Services to start to develop a recovery plan.

He said these future clean-up efforts may also require help from community volunteers.