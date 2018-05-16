Flood season takes a toll on Missoula families

MISSOULA - On Mallard Way, off Mullan Road, many residents were having a tough time on Wednesday as they scrambled to prepare for another round of high water.

"Take a look at how fast the Clark Fork River is moving right now, and it's only supposed to get higher moving into the weekend," says Bob Dischner. "That's why neighbors are working really hard together to prepare for the flood."

Dischner says this flood season has been extremely draining on him and his family, both emotionally and physically.

"Yeah, it's been very hard. I've been trying to be the tough guy, but sometimes that's very hard," he says.

Dischner is constantly outside moving sandbags to secure his home and keep his family safe.

"I had a foot of water in my house," he says. A lot of stuff got wrecked. We tried to prevent it but we couldn't do it," he says.

This time around, Dischner's son, neighbors and several volunteers are working tirelessly to help.

"Knock on wood we can hold out," Tony Dischner says. "We are trying to get ahead of it this time instead of waiting until Saturday."

County officials already warn that this neighborhood can expect waters to rise even higher by Saturday.

Residents are hard at work, and praying for the best.

"Hopefully the Good Lord will take care of us and get us through this weekend," Dischner says. "That's all we can hope for."

Some homes on Mallard Way are already under evacuation warning, which could change to an evacuation order depending on how the next few days go.