Missoula Fresh Market steps up to support flood victims

Businesses all around Western Montana have stepped up to support those impacted by flooding this spring.

You can now add Missoula Fresh Market to that list.

Missoula Fresh Market is helping raise money for flood victims by asking customers if they would like to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar, that extra money goes toward flood relief efforts in Missoula County.

Store managers said that every penny helps and for one manager, Andrew Hill, this crisis hits close to home.

"We have several employees who are affected by the floodwaters. They are literally waiting to see what is going to happen to their home and as a family we are there for them. These funds are not only going to support them but resources we can provide from the store are going to help them as well," said Hill.

Hill adds they are also taking walk-in donations so you can come in and donate even if you are not purchasing anything.