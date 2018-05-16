More smoke expected from Mount Sentinel controlled burn

MISSOULA - Expect more smoke from a controlled burn on Mount Sentinel planned for May 17- May 22.

Missoula city officials say contractors are burning logging debris as part of an effort to thin 70 acres of forest on top of the mountain.

The work is funded by a $67,000 grant awarded by the state Department of Natural Resources.

If you see smoke from the burn, it's not necessary to call 911. Officials are aware of the burn and the contractor has an active burn permit.

The burn follows other agencies' work to reduce fuel load in the Rattlesnake earlier this week and on Blue Mountain Recreation Area a few weeks ago.