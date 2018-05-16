Missoula Flooding Resources

Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group.

Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials

Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Missoula County 911 Facebook

Missoula County Facebook

Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance

Donate sand or other items here bit.ly/ResourceDonations

To donate money for flood relief: www.MissoulaUnitedWay.org/donate

Register for phone, cell, text and/or email emergency updates at Smart911

Flooding Hotline: 406-258-INFO (4636). The line is staffed from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Information Booth: Wheat Montana parking lot, 2520 S 3rd St. W.

Hazard Reporting form for debris, downed power lines, etc

Call 911 in case of emergency!

Emergency Shelter: Call 1-800-272-6668 to open the Red Cross shelter at Christ the King Parish, 1400 Gerald Ave., in Missoula.

Sandbagging volunteering:

The Missoula sandbagging staging area is located at Fort Missoula, C Road

Sandbagging volunteers can sign the waiver in advance here: http://bit.ly/smartwaiver

Team Rubicon operates from 9 AM to 6 PM on May 17 and 9 AM to 8 PM on Friday. Sandbag fillers are not needed from 10 AM to 4 PM on Friday because 300-400 rugby players will be on-site volunteering. Truck drivers and unloaders are still welcome, however.

Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com if we missed anything.