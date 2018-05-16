Missoula Flooding Resources - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Flooding Resources

Posted: Updated:

Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group.

Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials

Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Missoula County 911 Facebook

Missoula County Facebook

Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance

Donate sand or other items here bit.ly/ResourceDonations

To donate money for flood relief: www.MissoulaUnitedWay.org/donate

Register for phone, cell, text and/or email emergency updates at Smart911

Flooding Hotline: 406-258-INFO (4636). The line is staffed from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Information Booth: Wheat Montana parking lot, 2520 S 3rd St. W.

Hazard Reporting form for debris, downed power lines, etc

Call 911 in case of emergency!

Emergency Shelter: Call 1-800-272-6668 to open the Red Cross shelter at Christ the King Parish, 1400 Gerald Ave., in Missoula.

Sandbagging volunteering:

The Missoula sandbagging staging area is located at Fort Missoula, C Road

Sandbagging volunteers can sign the waiver in advance here: http://bit.ly/smartwaiver

Team Rubicon operates from 9 AM to 6 PM on May 17 and 9 AM to 8 PM on Friday. Sandbag fillers are not needed from 10 AM to 4 PM on Friday because 300-400 rugby players will be on-site volunteering. Truck drivers and unloaders are still welcome, however.

Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com if we missed anything.

    Missoula county officials discuss recovery efforts

    Emergency officials are also preparing for several more days of intense flooding. 

    Flood season takes a toll on Missoula families

    MISSOULA - On Mallard Way, off Mullan Road, many residents were having a tough time on Wednesday as they scrambled to prepare for another round of high water. "Take a look at how fast the Clark Fork River is moving right now, and it's only supposed to get higher moving into the weekend," says Bob Dischner. "That's why neighbors are working really hard together to prepare for the flood." Dischner says this flood season has been extremely draining on him and his fa...

    Missoula Fresh Market steps up to support flood victims

    Businesses all around Western Montana have stepped up to support those impacted by flooding this spring. You can now add Missoula Fresh Market to that list.

    Vote for Student Athlete 2017-2018

    Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!

    Man arrested on suspicion of killing Anaconda cancer patient

    Butte police took a murder suspect into custody early Wednesday morning. 

    Gallatin County seeks to charge 13-year-old in shooting

    The Gallatin County attorney's office has filed a motion seeking to charge a 13-year-old boy with felony negligent homicide in the August 2016 shooting death of a 9-year-old boy at a residence in Belgrade.

    Manhattan teen home after 6 months of spinal cord rehab

    MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed. 

    2 young girls killed in rollover crash in southern Montana

    Two girls, ages 6 and 12, were killed and seven people were injured in a crash near Busby in southern Montana.

    Missoula named one of America's drunkest cities

    New buzz about Missoula: it's been named one of America's drunkest cities. According to 24/7 Wall Street, Zootown comes in at 7. Green Bay, Wisconsin is in first place. Dothan, Alabama is the driest.  24/7 Wall Street reviewed the adult excessive drinking rate in 381 U.S. metro areas to identify the 20 drunkest and driest cities. The cities with the highest excessive drinking rates are concentrated in the Midwest, while those with the lowest rates are mostly in southern s...

    Out of towners help with sand bagging efforts in Missoula

    Thousands of volunteers are stepping up to help those forced to evacuate from Clark Fork flooding. 

