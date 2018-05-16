Search postponed for Great Falls woman due to floodwaters

GREAT FALLS - Searchers have yet to find Brittney Roberts, the woman who is identified falling into the water near Black Eagle Dam in April. Dangerous conditions halted the search.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said he stopped the search because of the raging waters on the Missouri river.

If the search continued, he says he would put lives at risk.

“I have a grieving family and I want them to have closure. But I have to think about the lives that go out in this water. This river is one of the worst I have ever seen. I just can't put them in harm’s way,” said Edwards.



Sheriff Edwards says he wishes he could put boats in the water and have people lining the shore to continue the search, but first he wants to wait for river conditions to improve.

We will keep you updated with any new information regarding the search for Roberts when it becomes available.