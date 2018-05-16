Tester and Bullock support Senate's net neutrality vote, Daines votes against

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statement in support of the U.S. Senate's vote on Wednesday to reinstate net neutrality.

After the Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality rules in January, Bullock became the first state governor to issue an executive order requiring internet providers that contract with the state of Montana to follow net neutrality.

This week, a Senate majority voted in favor of restoring net neutrality. Supporters of net neutrality say it allows everyone to access the internet on a fair basis, and prevents companies from charging users extra to visit popular websites. Detractors say it prevents "investment and innovation."

Next, the House will vote on net neutrality, but it's unclear if the House will vote the same way as the Senate.

“I’m glad the states have been able to talk some sense into politicians in Washington, D.C. and am pleased at the Senate’s step in the right direction today,” Bullock said in a press release. “Now it’s up to the House to finish the job. A free and open internet is one of our society’s great equalizers and I will continue to fight for citizens’ access to it.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester also issued a statement in support of net neutrality, saying:

“Without this legislation big corporations can block Montanans from accessing the world’s greatest source of information. When Washington bureaucrats repealed net neutrality, they threatened Montana’s students, small business owners, and farmers. This bill will restore a free and open internet, putting businesses, classrooms, and health care just a click away.”

Tester voted along with a Senate majority in supporting net neutrality. Sen. Steve Daines voted against the measure.

Daines has previously condemned net neutrality; in 2016, he released a statement saying it "remains a solution in search of a problem that kills jobs, chills innovation and slows investment. I will continue working in the Senate to maintain a free and open internet to rein in the Obama administration’s regulatory overreach.”

June 11 is the FCC's deadline to end net neutrality.