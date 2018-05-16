News Reporter – Butte / Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

News Reporter – Butte / Bozeman

Posted: Updated:

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted:                        5/15/2018

Department:                                        News

Position:                                    News Reporter – Butte / Bozeman

Date Available:                          Until filled

Job Description:  Shoot/write/edit news stories for television broadcast, web, and social media.  Community appearances and other duties as assigned. 

Qualifications:  Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred.  Camera and editing skills are a must; PC competent; Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs. equipment.  

Ad Copy :

ABC Montana is hiring full-time News Reporters for our Western Montana regional newscast. These positions will be based in Butte and Bozeman, Montana. We are looking for a creative storyteller with solid shooting & editing skills. A successful candidate must be motivated, ambitious, and hardworking. He/she must be organized and able to meet daily deadlines. Competitive salary & benefits. This is a great place to learn and grow! Please submit resume, cover letter, demo-reel link via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

