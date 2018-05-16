POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted: 5/15/2018

Department: News

Position: News Reporter – Butte / Bozeman

Date Available: Until filled

Job Description: Shoot/write/edit news stories for television broadcast, web, and social media. Community appearances and other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Camera and editing skills are a must; PC competent; Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs. equipment.

Ad Copy :

ABC Montana is hiring full-time News Reporters for our Western Montana regional newscast. These positions will be based in Butte and Bozeman, Montana. We are looking for a creative storyteller with solid shooting & editing skills. A successful candidate must be motivated, ambitious, and hardworking. He/she must be organized and able to meet daily deadlines. Competitive salary & benefits. This is a great place to learn and grow! Please submit resume, cover letter, demo-reel link via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.