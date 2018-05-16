Correction: Grizzly Bear Captured-Relocated story

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - In a story May 15 about a grizzly bear being captured near McGregor Lake, The Associated Press reported erroneously the number of grizzly bear recovery areas. There are six in the Lower 48 states, not five.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Grizzly caught outside of Montana established recovery areas

Montana wildlife officials have captured a subadult male grizzly near McGregor Lake in a culvert trap after it had been spotted frequenting residential areas

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Montana wildlife officials have captured a subadult male grizzly near McGregor Lake in a culvert trap after it had been spotted frequenting residential areas.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the bear captured April 28 was 3 years old and weighed 246 pounds (112 kilograms). After it was captured, it was fitted with a GPS radio collar and relocated to the Big Creek drainage on the west side of Lake Koocanusa in the Kootenai National Forest.

This capture is of particular interest to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks because it occurred outside of the six established grizzly recovery areas, meaning grizzlies have expanded their territory.

Dillon Tabish, the agency's regional information and education program manager, said Montana has never had grizzlies in that area before.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.