Manhattan teen home after 6 months of spinal cord rehab

MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident.

Gavin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community.

Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost paralyzed from the chest down. He spent six months at Craig Hospital in Denver, undergoing specialized rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries.

In March, Gavin came home. He and his mom, Kortney Combs, say things are calming down, and they're settling into a routine of school, physical therapy and life in their new normal.

"It feels awesome," Combs says. "I'm so glad to have him home. He's doing better every day."

Physical therapy is helping Gavin build strength and range of movement, and he's getting closer to his personal goals. He's getting better at driving his manual wheelchair and regaining some use of his hands.

Sports have always played a big role in Gavin's life. He was a star football player, ran track and spartan races, and was always active outdoors.

His mom says this natural athleticism has helped Gavin's recovery since the beginning.

"We were at the bottom. I mean, there were some gloomy days," she says. "It's amazing, he's doing amazing, I'm so proud of him."

In Gavin's free time, sports dominate - especially his love for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers themselves sent Gavin memorabilia that decorates his room, including a card signed by the team.

A network of friends, family, professional athletes and total strangers make up the G Strong movement, supporting Gavin since his injury.

After looking at the last eight months, we asked Gavin and Kortney what the future holds.

One bright spot is that Gavin's sister, Brooke, is transferring from Great Falls college to MSU, and she'll be around a lot this summer.

"I don't know what the future will bring, but I'm pretty sure it will be really good," Kortney says.

The G Strong Facebook page has nearly 5,000 likes and Kortney, Brooke and other family members keep it updated.