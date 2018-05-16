Gallatin County seeks to charge 13-year-old in shooting

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - The Gallatin County attorney's office has filed a motion seeking to charge a 13-year-old boy with felony negligent homicide in the August 2016 shooting death of a 9-year-old boy at a residence in Belgrade.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Judge Rienne McElyea has not ruled on the motion to file the charge in juvenile court.

Prosecutors allege the 13-year-old shot and killed 9-year-old Greydun Flinn Stockinger. No adults were in the residence at the time.

An affidavit states the boy gave inconsistent stories about how Greydun was shot and that other boys told investigators the suspect had pointed a gun at them a day before the fatal shooting. A neighbor also reported the suspected shooter had shot one of her sons with a pellet gun in June 2016.

