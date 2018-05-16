Missoula named one of America's drunkest cities

Emergency officials are also preparing for several more days of intense flooding.
MISSOULA - On Mallard Way, off Mullan Road, many residents were having a tough time on Wednesday as they scrambled to prepare for another round of high water. "Take a look at how fast the Clark Fork River is moving right now, and it's only supposed to get higher moving into the weekend," says Bob Dischner. "That's why neighbors are working really hard together to prepare for the flood." Dischner says this flood season has been extremely draining on him and his fa...
Businesses all around Western Montana have stepped up to support those impacted by flooding this spring. You can now add Missoula Fresh Market to that list.
MISSOULA - Expect more smoke from a controlled burn on Mount Sentinel planned for May 17- May 22.
Here's a list of resources for the flooding Missoula neighborhoods as of the week of May 14-20. Information compiled from the Missoula Flood Support Facebook group. Inciweb for the latest updates compiled by state and local emergency officials Missoula Flood Support community group on Facebook Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Missoula County 911 Facebook Missoula County Facebook Request for Disaster Assistance form: http://bit.ly/RequestForAssistance Donate sand ...
Voting for Student Athlete of the Year 2017-2018 begins May 1!
Butte police took a murder suspect into custody early Wednesday morning.
The Gallatin County attorney's office has filed a motion seeking to charge a 13-year-old boy with felony negligent homicide in the August 2016 shooting death of a 9-year-old boy at a residence in Belgrade.
MANHATTAN - Last fall, a 16-year-old boy's life changed dramatically in an ATV accident. Gathin Foth's path to recovery is marked by not only personal strength and determination, but strength of family and community. Gavin's ATV accident broke vertebrae in his cervical spine and left him almost completely paralyzed.
Two girls, ages 6 and 12, were killed and seven people were injured in a crash near Busby in southern Montana.
Thousands of volunteers are stepping up to help those forced to evacuate from Clark Fork flooding.
