Missoula named one of America's drunkest cities

New buzz about Missoula: it's been named one of America's drunkest cities.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, Zootown comes in at 7.

Green Bay, Wisconsin is in first place. Dothan, Alabama is the driest.

24/7 Wall Street reviewed the adult excessive drinking rate in 381 U.S. metro areas to identify the 20 drunkest and driest cities. The cities with the highest excessive drinking rates are concentrated in the Midwest, while those with the lowest rates are mostly in southern states.

24/7 Wall Street writes:

Missoula is the only metro area in Montana with a near nationleading excessive drinking rate. Some 24.3% of metro area adults drink excessively. This may be at least in part due to the fact that Missoula is home to the University of Montana and college students are among the most likely groups to drink to excess. The metro area in Montana with the second highest excessive drinking rate is Billings, where 22.0% of adults report drinking excessively. Other than the greater tendency to drink excessively, adults in Missoula tend to make healthy lifestyle choices. A relatively low percentage are overweight, and a far greater than typical share get at least some exercise.

Though many American adults enjoy alcohol responsibly, it is also possible to misuse and abuse alcohol.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18 percent of American adults regularly consume unhealthy amounts of alcohol.

The CDC defines excessive drinking as four or more drinks on a single occasion for women and five or more for men, and heavy drinking, or eight or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more for men.