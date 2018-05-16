Don't be a statistic, one in four consumers are scammed by travel fraud

While you might be getting excited for summer, you need to be careful while booking your family vacation. With 500 online hotel booking every minute travel fraud is on the rise with one in four consumers being scammed.

According to Forbes, in 2017, consumers lost more than 5 billion dollars to travel fraud.

To protect yourself from travel fraud, there are three things you need to watch out for when booking your summer vacation, the fake hotel, misleading messages and identity theft.

So how can you avoid these three things?

1. Always book directly. Booking directly with the hotel or a trusted travel agent can help ensure you get what you want and need from your reservation.

2. Do your research. A simple online search can help you find the right hotel to meet your needs and show consumer reviews. If unsure, call the company.

3. Make sure the site is secure. Before you pay you want to make sure that the site is a secure site. Double check the URL and make sure that you see a small lock in the search bar, if you cannot tell, call the company.