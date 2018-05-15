Crash in Big Horn County leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

A crash in Big Horn County leaves two girls dead and seven people injured. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

A 15-year-old boy lost control of the GMC Yukon as he was driving eastbound on Highway 212 near mile marker 30 near Busby. The vehicle drifted to the right of the road and when he attempted to regain control, the car hit a culvert and rolled, ejecting three of the six occupants. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts.

The identities of the passengers in the Yukon have not been released, but the ages of the passengers ranged from 5 to 15 years old. The two girls who were killed were 6 years old and 12 years old.

A Dodge Stratus traveling westbound struck one of the ejected passengers. The car was carrying a 20-year-old female driver and her two passengers, a 21-year-old female from Billings and a 20-year-old from Lame Deer.

Alcohol is suspected in the crash, drugs and speed are not. The injured were taken to Lame Deer ER and as of this time, their conditions are not known.

Montana Highway Patrol says these are fatalities number 42 and 43 for the year so far.