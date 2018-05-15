Montana Treasure: The inspiring Ann Bourassa

This week, our Montana Treasure is someone very close to me. My mom.

My mom is my biggest supporter and my best friend.

This Mother's Day, I wanted to do something special for her. Ann Bourassa is my Montana Treasure.

Since the moment I was born, my mom has been my best friend. The one I call whenever I have exciting news, the one I come to for advice. And I'm not the only one who feels this way about her.

"She's a great person," says Ken Bourassa. "Genuine, very genuine."

Family friend Amber Robinson says Ann is always fun to be around. "You can have a good time with her and joke with her. Your mom's a special lady. That's for sure."

Daughter-in-law Christina Dean says, "You can see her face light up when she sees the girls. We are actually so fortunate to be able to live in the apartment downstairs from them, so they have Grandma right upstairs whenever they need her."

I wanted to sit down with my mom and talk about what it's been like having kids and growing up with us, and what it was like becoming a mom for the first time.

"Surreal," Ann says. "You wait nine months for a baby to be here, and you already love it and then you hold that baby in your arms and you're holding your life in your arms. You know happiness for the first time."

Happiness, the way my family has been for years. But this year we received news we didn't expect. Mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"You see your life flash before your eyes," she says.

Our family was determined to give 110% support to Mom. We made this T-shirts, and family from across the country came to support Ann. She was speechless.

"It's just humbling and it's incredible to see how much love people have for you," Ann says. "We're there for each other. It doesn't matter what we're doing. You know, if we're planning retirement or planning on surprising our kids, we're in it together."

Even the grandkids are there for Mom as well.

Ann recently received great news that her cancer is in remission and she does not need chemo.

She's truly the strongest woman I know. I love you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.