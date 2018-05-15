Prescribed burn planned for Sawmill Gulch Tuesday

MISSOULA - Forest Service officials are burning understory acreage in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area on Tuesday, and hikers and bikers should watch out.

The Missoula Ranger District is planning to burn 125 acres in the Sawmill Gulch area, just off the main Rattlesnake trailhead, to reduce fuel load and restore the health of the ecosystem.

People should expect to see some smoke, and hikers and bikers should be careful of hazards like rolling burning material and falling trees.

A prescribed burn is also planned for Petty Creek in the Ninemile District.

You can also follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook for updates on forest projects and prescribed burns.

From the Lolo National Forest press release: