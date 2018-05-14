Judge rules to release names of Billings cops in sex misconduct incident

by AMY LEET, KULR

BILLINGS - During a court hearing Monday, Judge Donald Harris denied a request by three Billings police officers to have their names withheld from the public.

But the temporary restraining order will remain in place for another 48 hours.

Judge Harris stated that the city had decided these names should be disclosed.

Harris added that the moral integrity of other officers should not be jeopardized by the action of three officers.

Harris also stated officers don't have a reasonable expectation of privacy if they decide to have sex on public property.

Harris concluded that keeping the names secret will undo the trust the department has with the public.

In April, Police Chief Rich St. John announced that three officers had been identified and disciplined after each had sex with on city property with a city employee on separate occasions.

Two officers were suspended for two weeks without pay because they were on duty at the time. A third was suspended for a week without pay because the act happened while he was off duty.

The incidents came to light during an unrelated investigation into the theft of drugs and money from the evidence locker earlier this year.