Team Rubicon urgently needs more sandbag volunteers

MISSOULA - The county urgently needs more volunteers to help fill sandbags before flooding worsens by the end of the week.

Alex Schwier is operations section chief for Team Rubicon, the incident disaster team leading the volunteer efforts. Schwier says the number of volunteers have significantly gone down since Saturday, and they're now only producing about half as many sandbags as over the weekend.

Schwier says she thinks it's because people have noticed the floodwaters receding - but since waters are about to go back up again, it's important to help prepare.

"On Saturday, which was one of our busiest days, we did over 500 tons of sand with sandbags," Schwier said. "And today it's looking more like 200 or so. When we have volunteers out in full force, we get over 500 tons done, which means we can help so many people and so many houses that are being affected by this flooding."

Anyone who wants to help is welcome to head out to Fort Missoula. Sandbagging operations start at 9 AM and last all day.

You can learn more and find other ways to help by heading to the Missoula Flood Support group.