Some Missoula flood victims allowed to return temporarily

MISSOULA - Evacuated residents got some welcome news on Monday afternoon as they're allowed to return temporarily to check on their homes.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the Tower Street neighborhood, Harper's Bridge and Hamel Lane in Frenchtown.

Deputies are stationed at the road closures to let people sign in to check on their homes. The sheriff's office says the sign-in process is extremely important so law enforcement can keep track of people and make sure they return safe.

"If they want to go check out their property, [they can] just stop in," says Capt. Anthony Rio with the sheriff's office. "We'll log them in, get cellphone numbers, figure out how long people are wanting to stay and then get them out in a timely manner so we can keep track."

Residents are urged to only head back in if they can safely access their homes.

Emergency officials hope to allow temporary access through Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, river levels are expected to rise again.

Thousands more residents along the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are under evacuation warning.