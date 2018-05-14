Clark Fork closed from Reserve to Kona for safety

MISSOULA - A section of the Clark Fork is closed to all recreation access due to dangerous debris, downed power lines and high waters.

A press release from Missoula County says the closure will stay in effect while emergency officials try to remove the power lines and wait for waters to recede.

The Clark Fork hit its highest levels in a century earlier over the weekend, at more than 14 feet high.

Flooding is expected to continue for weeks as record-high snowpack melts.

Dozens of homes were evacuated and thousands more are on evacuation warning along the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers. On Monday afternoon, some evacuated residents were allowed to return to check on their homes.

From Missoula County's press release: