Power lines tipped over in the Clark Fork, Missoula officials warn

MISSOULA - Floods in the Tower Street area knocked over power lines, causing a serious hazard in the water.

An alert issued by Missoula County on Sunday night warns that power lines are in the water from the end of Tower Street spanning to Schmidt Lane.

NorthWestern Energy has shut off the electricity to the lines, but they remain a significant danger to anyone recreating on the Clark Fork.

While emergency officials try to resolve the situation, the public is urged to stay away from flooding areas. Fishing accesses on the Clark Fork are currently closed through the Missoula area.

A public meeting is planned for Monday night at Hawthorne Elementary at 6 PM.